Kozhikode

World Health Day celebrations

The World Psychiatric Association (WPA) and the World Association for Social Psychiatry celebrated the World Health Day in association with the Pushpagiri Medical Society at the Pushpagiri Medical College in Thiruvalla on Friday. Anto Antony, MP, inaugurated the celebrations at the PMC Senate Hall.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 4, 2020 3:30:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/world-health-daycelebrations/article17891957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY