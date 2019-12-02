World AIDS Day observed in city

Rallies, awareness sessions and lighting of symbolic lamps were some of the events held in Kozhikode city on Sunday to mark World AIDS Day. This year’s theme was ‘Communities make the difference’.

An awareness rally, featuring Student Police Cadets, school and college students, migrant labourers and transgender persons, was taken out from Malabar Christian College in the morning.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao, who opened an event at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu, pointed out that awareness creation should start from children first. Later, a seminar on AIDS and society was held.

They were organised by the District Medical Office and AIDS Control Society.

The Kozhikode unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) too organised events to mark the day.

The steps to prevent HIV infection and the need to bring HIV-infected people into the mainstream of society were discussed at an awareness session.

People were told that the disease could be controlled through proper treatment.

The District AIDS Society took out a rally.

The Malabar Cultural Forum and the women’s wing of the IMA lit lamps at the S.K. Pottekkatt Square in the evening.