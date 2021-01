Kozhikode

28 January 2021 22:31 IST

Kerala Madrasa Teachers’ Welfare Board is conducting workshops for madrasa teachers on child psychology, child rights laws, and various schemes of the State government.

Minister for Higher Education and Minority Affairs K.T. Jaleel will open a training session ahead of this here at Hotel Calicut Tower here at 10 a.m. on January 30.

