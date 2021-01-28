Kozhikode

Workshops to be held for madrasa teachers

Kerala Madrasa Teachers’ Welfare Board is conducting workshops for madrasa teachers on child psychology, child rights laws, and various schemes of the State government.

Minister for Higher Education and Minority Affairs K.T. Jaleel will open a training session ahead of this here at Hotel Calicut Tower here at 10 a.m. on January 30.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 11:32:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/workshops-to-be-held-for-madrasa-teachers/article33687949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY