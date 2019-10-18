Workshops at Tathva ’19 witness huge turnout

The three-day techno-management festival of South India, Tathva ’19, organised by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, began on the campus on Friday.

This year the festival theme aims at empowering the students to adapt to the fourth industrial revolution. Hack-a-holic, Blueprint: Circuit Branches, Project Expo were among the events that caught the eye of the visitors. More than 60 events are scheduled this year.

Dr. Bikas Sinha captivated the attendees through his talk focused on the mystical world of micro-cosmology while Dr. Jacob Chacko and Dr. Ajoy Ghatke were the other distinguished personalities to deliver lectures on the first day.

Several workshops held on the campus witnessed huge turnout. A session on Internet of Things was handled by Sangeeth Chopra and another session on Artificial Intelligence was organised by Cyber Cure Technologies, a Delhi-based company. Industry Automation, Humanoid Robotics, Augmented Reality and 3-D printing were among the other workshops conducted.

Adizya, the annual architectural festival of the institute, also commenced on Friday. Architects N.M. Salim and Manoj Rakesh talked about the emergence of design technology in architecture.

The session lead by the popular story-telling illustrator group Leewardists drew special attention of the students, while the workshop held by The Indian Garbage, a group of Tamil Nadu-based innovative artists, kept the students enthralled. Various events like Pictionary, Logo Design, Rangoli and Art Marathon were also conducted on the day.

Wheels, the automobile show, sponsored by 999 Automotive, created an electrifying atmosphere among the students. The expo showcased a wide range of modified vehicles as well as several luxury brands like Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Porsche.

Day two of Tathva promises more exciting events for the students, with the main event being Robo War. Prof. Lawrence Krauss, renowned American-Canadian Cosmologist, will give a lecture.