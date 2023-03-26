ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop to promote turmeric cultivation on Monday

March 26, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Benefits of special project will be made available for farmers in about 160 wards

The Hindu Bureau

As part of implementing a special project for promoting turmeric farming, the Balussery block panchayat will organise a workshop for farmers and ward members on Monday. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will open the workshop that will deal with scientific farming methods for better yield. The benefit of the proposed scheme will be made available for farmers in about 160 wards. Agricultural scientists from reputed research institutes will handle sessions at the workshop, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US