Workshop to promote turmeric cultivation on Monday

March 26, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of implementing a special project for promoting turmeric farming, the Balussery block panchayat will organise a workshop for farmers and ward members on Monday. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will open the workshop that will deal with scientific farming methods for better yield. The benefit of the proposed scheme will be made available for farmers in about 160 wards. Agricultural scientists from reputed research institutes will handle sessions at the workshop, a press release said.