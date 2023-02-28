ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on social innovation and entrepreneurship begins at NIT-C 

February 28, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

National Innovation Foundation-India chairperson N.P. Rajive inaugurating a workshop on ‘Social innovation and entrepreneurship for sustainable development’ in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

A two-day workshop on ‘Social innovation and entrepreneurship for sustainable development’ jointly organised by National Innovation Foundation (NIF) India, an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, and the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) began here on Tuesday.

In his inaugural address, NIF chairperson N.P. Rajive reiterated the importance of grassroots-level innovative models for a fast developing country like India. Presiding over the function, NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna laid stress on the immense innovative potential of the country.

NIF director Vipin Kumar stressed the importance of grassroots-level innovation, blending science and technology into implementable practices that lead to employment and advocate social change. Shilen Sagunan, chairman, Mizone and Malabar Angels Network, spoke, while NIT-C faculty members Ravi Varma, K. Chithra, and Lisa Shreejith presented papers.

The focus of the workshop is on showcasing innovative ideas and product designs at various stages of development that address and simplify agricultural practices that currently employ manual methods.

