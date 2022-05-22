NIT-C holds workshop on prototype development

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) conducted a one-day workshop on ‘Prototype / Process Design and Development – Prototyping’ on Sunday on the instructions of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Council. The objective of the workshop was to translate the outcome of academic research activities to product / process development for the benefit of society. Experts from industry and research organisations, including Aby Joseph and Saravanakumar A., scientists from CDAC-T, Thiruvananthapuram; Dinoj Joseph, co-founder and managing director, Medgyor; Preethi Manniledam, chief executive officer, Technology Business Incubator of NIT-C, and Deepak Lawrence K., assistant professor, department of mechanical engineering, NIT-C spoke on the concept of prototype development from academic research. A hands-on session on prototype creation was also held.