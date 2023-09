September 01, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management will organise a two-week workshop on the latest technologies in the manufacture of value-added products, from September 25. Those interested should submit applications by September 11. For details, call 94867-38122.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.