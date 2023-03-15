ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on geriatrics and gerontology in Kozhikode

March 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day workshop on geriatrics and gerontology will be held at Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, from March 18. A release said that it was part of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) to increase awareness and sensitise healthcare personnel and the community to issues involved in the care of the elderly and to initiate research in this neglected aspect of medical science. Among the speakers are M.R. Rajagopal, a pioneer in the field of palliative care, who will deliver a talk on symptomatology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US