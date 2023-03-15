Workshop on geriatrics and gerontology in Kozhikode

March 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

A two-day workshop on geriatrics and gerontology will be held at Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, from March 18. A release said that it was part of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) to increase awareness and sensitise healthcare personnel and the community to issues involved in the care of the elderly and to initiate research in this neglected aspect of medical science. Among the speakers are M.R. Rajagopal, a pioneer in the field of palliative care, who will deliver a talk on symptomatology.