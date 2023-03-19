HamberMenu
Workshop on geriatrics and gerontology held in Kozhikode

Stress laid on the need for proper training for home nurses to ensure better care to elderly

March 19, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences Mohanan Kunnummal inaugurating the international workshop on Geriatrics and Gerontology Initiative in Kozhikode on Sunday. 

Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences Mohanan Kunnummal inaugurating the international workshop on Geriatrics and Gerontology Initiative in Kozhikode on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) Mohanan Kunnummal inaugurated the Second International Workshop on Geriatrics and Gerontology Initiative in Kozhikode on Sunday. He stressed the need for proper training for home nurses to ensure better care to elderly in the country. “Unlike foreign countries, geriatric care in India is largely dependent on home nurses, who rarely are equipped for the job. They need to be properly trained to take care of aged persons,” Dr. Kunnummal said.

Chairman of Pallium India, M.R. Rajagopal said that the number of people who require geriatric care is on the rise in accordance with the rise in population of elderly. Hence the need to spread palliative care facilities to the primary health sector, he added.

Dean of KUHS K.S. Shaji was present in the two-day workshop organised by Baby Memorial Hospital in association with KUHS and Pallium India.

