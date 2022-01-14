KozhikodeKalpetta 14 January 2022 00:08 IST
Workshop on Edakkal petroglyphs from today
The Directorate of Archaeology will organise a three-day workshop on conservation, preservation and management of Edakkal petroglyphs at the Saptha auditorium at Sulthan Bathery on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Minister for Museums,Archaeologyand ArchivesAhammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the workshop at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Dr. M.R. Raghava Varier, Director General, Centre for Heritage Studies, will be the chief guest.
