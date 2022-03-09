Workshop on e-waste disposal begins
Energia 2022, a 10-day workshop on energy conservation and e-waste disposal, began at A.W.H. Engineering College, Kuttikkattur, on Wednesday. The workshop is being organised in association with the Kozhikode South wing of the National Service Scheme. In the first phase, 225 students from 74 schools are being trained. They will in turn train another 10,000 students. P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, opened the workshop.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.