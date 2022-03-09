Workshop on e-waste disposal begins

Energia 2022, a 10-day workshop on energy conservation and e-waste disposal, began at A.W.H. Engineering College, Kuttikkattur, on Wednesday. The workshop is being organised in association with the Kozhikode South wing of the National Service Scheme. In the first phase, 225 students from 74 schools are being trained. They will in turn train another 10,000 students. P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, opened the workshop.