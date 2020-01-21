Kozhikode

Workshop on ‘cyber warfare’

The Kerala Police Cyberdome at the Government Cyberpark here will organise a workshop on ‘cyber warfare’ on January 25. Capture the Flag (CTF) challenge, a kind of information security competition that challenges the contestants to solve a variety of tasks, too will be part of the free workshop. For registration, contact: 9446593323.

