HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on agro-entrepreneurship in Kozhikode from Wednesday

January 31, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The South India chapter of OISCA International, in association with Delhi-based Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, is organising a three-day workshop on agro-entrepreneurship at SRC Auditorium in Kozhikode from February 1 to 3. Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) Executive Director Manoj P. Samuel will inaugurate the workshop at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, while OISCA president K.P. Aboobakker will preside over the function. Around 15 experts will be resource persons at the workshop that will discuss methods to keep agriculture profitable and sustainable by following traditional knowledge, a press release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.