Workshop on agro-entrepreneurship in Kozhikode from Wednesday

January 31, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The South India chapter of OISCA International, in association with Delhi-based Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, is organising a three-day workshop on agro-entrepreneurship at SRC Auditorium in Kozhikode from February 1 to 3. Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) Executive Director Manoj P. Samuel will inaugurate the workshop at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, while OISCA president K.P. Aboobakker will preside over the function. Around 15 experts will be resource persons at the workshop that will discuss methods to keep agriculture profitable and sustainable by following traditional knowledge, a press release said.