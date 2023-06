June 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District-level Disaster Management Authority on Monday organised a workshop for the sea rescue guards who were recently shortlisted for duty in various beach destinations. District Collector A. Geetha opened the programme. Deputy Commandant of Coast Guard A. Sujeth explained the process of sea rescue operation. Deputy Collector E. Anitha Kumari and Fisheries Deputy Director Sudheer Kishan were also present at the programme.

