Workshop for principals held at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode

​A one-day workshop for principals of Vadakara Sahodaya School Complex was organised at Sirajul Huda English Medium School at Kuttiyadi here on Saturday. CBSE city coordinator S. Geethalakshmi inaugurated the programme. School principal K.P. Basheer and Vadakara Sahodaya School Complex vice president Joy Joseph spoke, while pedagogist Sandhya Gatti handled the session.