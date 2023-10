October 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Excise department on Monday organised a workshop for students in Elathur Assembly constituency to sensitise them against drug abuse. The programme was held as part of the Vimukti Mission campaign of the department. Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran opened the sessions. Kakkodi grama panchayat vice president K.P. Sheeba presided over the function.