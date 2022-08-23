Workplace harassment dominates cases at women’s panel sitting in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Problems faced by women at workplaces dominated cases taken up for hearing at the Kerala Women’s Commission adalat in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

As many as 83 complaints were taken up at the sitting chaired by Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi, of which 30 were resolved. Five complaints were forwarded to the police to investigate and submit a report, while 48 complaints were posted for hearing at the next sitting.

The Commission pointed out the absence of internal complaints committees at most workplaces. It said that such committees in schools in the district were mostly inefficient. It ordered the Department of Women and Child Development to find out if the committees were in place at all workplaces and submit a report.