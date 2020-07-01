Workers reluctant to complain about wage cut

Despite the directive of the Additional Labour Commissioner (Enforcement) asking labourers to complain if they were denied wages during the lockdown period, not many in the unorganised sector are likely to make the move.
It was on Monday that the department came up with the directive, especially in view of the labourers in the unorganised sector, who were mostly jobless and wageless during the lockdown. But labourers who have rejoined jobs last month are not coming forward to complain against employers.
“They are mostly afraid that they would lose whatever job they have. They are also not confident about the confidentiality of the complaint,” said P. Viji, State secretary of Asanghatitha Meghala Thozhilali Union.
However, she says the time is not right to make such a move citing the situation at
S.M. Street in Kozhikode. “Employers have taken back most of the labourers though they have jobs only for two or three days a week. Their daily wages have not been cut, only the number of working days,” she added.
She said the union would not step in unless labourers made a formal complaint.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath