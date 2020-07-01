Workers reluctant to complain about wage cut

Despite the directive of the Additional Labour Commissioner (Enforcement) asking labourers to complain if they were denied wages during the lockdown period, not many in the unorganised sector are likely to make the move.

It was on Monday that the department came up with the directive, especially in view of the labourers in the unorganised sector, who were mostly jobless and wageless during the lockdown. But labourers who have rejoined jobs last month are not coming forward to complain against employers.

“They are mostly afraid that they would lose whatever job they have. They are also not confident about the confidentiality of the complaint,” said P. Viji, State secretary of Asanghatitha Meghala Thozhilali Union.

However, she says the time is not right to make such a move citing the situation at

S.M. Street in Kozhikode. “Employers have taken back most of the labourers though they have jobs only for two or three days a week. Their daily wages have not been cut, only the number of working days,” she added.

She said the union would not step in unless labourers made a formal complaint.