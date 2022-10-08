Worker from Nepal killed as rock caves in at quarry in Kozhikode

A 31-year-old worker from Nepal died after falling into a quarry at Thottumukkam in Kozhikode district on Saturday. The victim was identified as Suppa Lal.

The Mukkom police said a rock on which Lal was sitting caved in, resulting in his death. Three others sustained injuries in the incident, they added.

Though a few local residents alleged that the rock had come off in the impact of a quarry blast, the police ruled it out and clarified that there were no such explosions at the time of the incident.

They also said that a case had been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure as part of investigation into the incident.

Lal’s body will be sent to his hometown in Nepal. He had been part of the local quarry workers’ team for over 10 years.