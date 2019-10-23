Work on Wayanad MCH to begin in December

Land acquisition to be completed in November; KIIFB to fund the project which will be completed in a year

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said that the construction work for the proposed government medical college hospital at Chudale in the district would begin in December.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday after visiting the site identified for the project, Ms. Shylaja said the proceedings for land acquisition would be completed by the middle of November, and construction work on 50 acres would be completed in a year.

The study reports of the Geological Survey Department is in favour of the project, Ms. Shylaja said, adding that the final report of the social impact assessment would be available before November 5. The government has already given administrative sanction for ₹615 crore for the project, and funds will be provided from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in accordance with a detailed project report, the Minister said.

Moreover, the government had allocated ₹10 crore for the first phase of construction work in the State Budget, she added.

Satellite units

The land acquired at Thalapuzha and Puliyarmala a few years ago for setting up a mega health project of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and a medical college under the public sector respectively will be utilised for establishing the satellite units of the proposed medical college and research centres of the Health Department, Ms. Shylaja added.

Dialysis centres

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Jeevanam’ project of the Wayanad district panchayat, Ms. Shylaja said the government was planning to set up a dialysis unit in each taluk hospital, and that 11 new ambulances would be provided to the hill district. The Jeevanam project envisages ensuring health care facilities for renal patients and organ recipients with the support of the three-tier grama panchayats and the public. Accordingly, each patient will get ₹3,000 a month. The project also aims at strengthening palliative care units in five grama panchayats and one municipality in the district in the initial phase.