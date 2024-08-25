GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work on School of Family Health Studies nearing completion in Kozhikode

Published - August 25, 2024 04:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The School of Family Health Studies under the KUHS coming up in Kozhikode.

The School of Family Health Studies under the KUHS coming up in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Work on the School of Family Health Studies under the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) is progressing fast in Kozhikode.

This institution is among the three such schools under the KUHS. The others are the School of Public Health in Thiruvananthapuram and the School of Fundamental Research in Ayurveda in Ernakulam. The aim is to provide an academic and implementation framework for healthy families in Kerala by providing necessary academic, administrative and implementation support systems. Its building is coming up near the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences campus adjacent to the Government Medical College Hospital. It is learnt that the work will get completed in a month or two.

According to sources, the school will organise and support research activities, including epidemiological, operational and anthropological studies in the area of family health with the unit of family as the centre of care including mental health, geriatric care, genetic and metabolic disorders. It will provide support for human resource development programmes including short-term/medium term/ long-term training courses and initiate and conduct newer medical and paramedical courses related to family health in priority areas. The institute is expected to offer MSc, postgraduate diploma and certificate courses. In the initial phase, it will have one Professor, two Associate Professors, and an Assistant Professor.

Steps will be taken to improve awareness at all levels, including health administrators, lay public and healthcare providers, about the importance of family-centred care. The school will also provide inputs to the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the State government for initiating intervention programmes related to metabolic, genetic, mental health-related and other rare/genetic diseases. Academic inputs for the ongoing Family Health Centre programme and similar government programmes is also among its goals.

