Work on Peruvannamoozhi power station launched

Civil works related to the construction of a power station and other electro-mechanical works for the Peruvannamoozhi mini hydroelectric project were launched on Saturday. Electricity Minister M.M. Mani opened the works.

Addressing the inaugural event, Mr. Mani said it was time to give more priority for the generation of electricity from non-conventional energy sources to meet the increasing consumption demands. “We will definitely encourage the timely completion of all ongoing projects and the creation of more hydroelectric power projects in Kerala,” he said.

Mr. Mani said the emerging need for the promotion of electric vehicles would be addressed. He said efforts were on to increase the number of battery charging stations in the State.

KSEB officials said the Peruvannamoozhi project would be completed at a cost of ₹70 crore. It was the 10th such hydroelectric power generation project in Kozhikode district. Of the total fund, ₹49.85 crore was sanctioned as loan by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The remaining amount was sanctioned by the Ministry of New and Renewable energy, they said.

Officials also exuded confidence in completing the project in 18 months. They said the works would be executed by two separate contracting companies in the area. The total investment made for the project could be recovered within nine years of operation, they said.

The second phase of the Chathankottunada 6MW project was also commissioned on Saturday by Mr. Mani. Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan chaired both the events. Senior KSEB officials, leaders of various political parties and local body heads were present.