Work on overpass at Malaparamba likely to begin by October 15

Work on the vehicle overpass on the Kozhikode-Wayanad road at Malaparamba Junction, as part of the widening of National Highway (NH) 66, is expected to begin by October 15.

The underpass near Veda Vyasa School near Malapparamba Junction, the work on which is nearing completion, will be opened before traffic through the NH is diverted to facilitate the construction of the overpass.

Malaparamba Junction is the convergence point of two national highways — NH 66 from Edappally to Panvel and NH 766 from Kozhikode to Kollegal. NH 766 (Wayanad Road) will pass above NH 66 (Ramanattukara-Vengalam bypass) with a gap of 22 metres between them. The overpass will be 40 metres long and 27 metres wide, the same as the six-lane NH 66 so as to accommodate any future development on NH 766.

Malaparamba Junction is one of the busiest junctions in Kozhikode. The junction being a fairly large area, diversions are being arranged without much hassle. The area where digging and construction are to take place will be secluded, while the remaining area will be used for regular traffic. A trench will be made in the centre of the road first, while traffic on both directions can easily flow through both sides. The trench will be 150 metres long and 12 metres deep.

There will not be restrictions on vehicles plying on the Ramanattukara-Vengalam route. However, vehicles coming towards the junction from Wayanad Road can take a diversion through the CWRDM-Panathuthazham route or take the service road towards the left from the junction and cross the highway at Pachakkal.