Work on new KSRTC depot at Thiruvambady to begin soon

Grama panchayat decides to hand over land; registration process to be completed by September 5

Construction work on the proposed Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) depot at Thiruvambady is expected to begin soon with the Thiruvambady grama panchayat deciding to hand over the acquired land after completing the pending registration process. Following a ministry-level discussion, the panchayat will complete the registration process by September 5.

As per the agreement, the registration expenses will be borne by the KSRTC. The implementation of the project, approved in 2016 at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore, has been pending for over four years.

The KSRTC hopes that its rural services can be streamlined with the opening of the new facility. According to the agency, bus services to about 25 destinations can be managed from the proposed depot, thereby reducing the workload on other regional depots. The monitoring of both long-distance services and inter-district trips will be possible from there.

The depot also promises uninterrupted service to remote rural areas and tourism spots. The existing bus operating centre at Thiruvambady will also be shifted to the new depot.

The project will include better amenities for passengers such as spacious waiting rooms, comfort stations, first aid booth and police aid post. For information on local attractions and ecotourism spots, a tourism information counter has also been proposed at the facility.