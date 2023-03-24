Work on Kidson Corner parking plaza in Kozhikode to commence in April

March 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The construction of the proposed parking plaza at Kidson Corner, which has been pending for three years, is likely to commence in April.

Kozhikode Corporation public works standing committee chairman P.C. Rajan said the demolition of the existing building in 22.7 cents was progressing fast as traders who had occupied shop rooms in the building had vacated the premises. However, the civic body is yet to obtain government sanction for the work. “The government has approved the project. We just need to obtain the documents,” Mr. Rajan told The Hindu. The Corporation expects to get them by March 31.

It was three years ago that the multi-level parking plaza project was proposed in the Corporation’s annual project plan. But the civic body had several hurdles to cross before demolishing the existing building. Traders sought alternative arrangements to shift their enterprises until the completion of the parking plaza project. “Traders will have makeshift shops ready on Taj Road before the construction of the parking plaza begins,” said Mr. Rajan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is executed on build-operate-transfer basis by Novel Bridges and Infrastructure Development (NBID). The Centre for Management and Development has already given sanction for the project.

The proposed 30-storey parking plaza will be built at a cost of ₹45.43 crore and will have facility to accommodate 320 cars and 180 two-wheelers at the same time. NBID has the rights to operate the facility for 30 years, after which it will be transferred to the Corporation.