Work on Hill Highway to begin today

Kozhikode

11 August 2020 00:11 IST

35-km road from Kodenchery to Kakkadampoyil will have 12-m width

The construction works of the proposed Hill Highway project between the Kodenchery and Kakkadampoyil stretch will begin on Tuesday.

G. Sudhakaran, Minister for Public Works, will open the project through videoconferencing.

According to officials, the widening of about 35 km of village road will become a reality under the scheme, which will elevate its status to the existing highway network. The route will cover villages such as Kodenchery, Pulikkayam, Punnakkal, Koombara, Anakkallumpara, Akampuzha, Kakkad, and Kakkadampoyil.

The Kozhikode-based Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society has been entrusted with the project execution.

24 months

The work is expected to be completed in 24 months at a cost of ₹155 crore.

The project is a part of the 1,332-km Hill Highway project linking Nandarapadavu in Kasaragod district with Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

PWD officials said the project got a fillip with the cooperation of 987 land owners in the upland area. The 12-metre road would also be improving the Kozhikode rural areas’ connectivity with the Nilambur region, they said.

Though some of the disagreements related to the proposed alignment and land had initially hit the project launch, officials said the efforts of people’s representatives and local administrators were proving to be successful in handling it. They also said the e-tendering issues too were addressed on time.