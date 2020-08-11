Work on Hill Highway to begin today

The construction works of the proposed Hill Highway project between the Kodenchery and Kakkadampoyil stretch will begin on Tuesday.
G. Sudhakaran, Minister for Public Works, will open the project through videoconferencing.
According to officials, the widening of about 35 km of village road will become a reality under the scheme, which will elevate its status to the existing highway network. The route will cover villages such as Kodenchery, Pulikkayam, Punnakkal, Koombara, Anakkallumpara, Akampuzha, Kakkad, and Kakkadampoyil.
The Kozhikode-based Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society has been entrusted with the project execution.
24 months
The work is expected to be completed in 24 months at a cost of ₹155 crore.
The project is a part of the 1,332-km Hill Highway project linking Nandarapadavu in Kasaragod district with Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.
PWD officials said the project got a fillip with the cooperation of 987 land owners in the upland area. The 12-metre road would also be improving the Kozhikode rural areas’ connectivity with the Nilambur region, they said.
Though some of the disagreements related to the proposed alignment and land had initially hit the project launch, officials said the efforts of people’s representatives and local administrators were proving to be successful in handling it. They also said the e-tendering issues too were addressed on time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath