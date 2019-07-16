Work on cultural zone project on beach nearing completion

The construction work of the proposed cultural zone with better facilities to host literature festivals and other events in the city, is nearing completion on the Kozhikode beach.

The ₹4-crore project of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is likely to be thrown open to the public during the upcoming Onam.

Facilities

On completion of the project, there will be two spacious stages, green rooms for artistes, reception area for guests and better comfort station facilities. A passage in the developing cultural zone area will be converted as an art zone with facilities to conduct exhibition.

Paintings or other art works depicting the history of Kozhikode will also be displayed in the art zone.

Review meeting today

On Tuesday, a district-level meeting of officers associated with the destination management projects will be held at the district collectorate to review the progress of the project and propose further development activities.

Stress on hygiene

The possibility of using land owned by the Port Department’s for constructing a new comfort station with international hygiene standards will also be discussed at the meeting.

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, who is also the chairman of a destination management committee in the district, said that a separate fund of ₹2.50 crore cleared from his local development fund would also be spent for the improvement of facilities near the new cultural zone.

“On completion of the works, the area will be the best spot in the city for all cultural meetings, literary events and gatherings,” he said.

Another spot

Considering the technical difficulties in getting the port land for setting up toilet facilities, Mr. Pradeepkumar said that the possibility of getting another convenient spot near the Lion's Park in the city would be considered.

“The plan is to relocate a leased-out shop in the area and use it for the purpose,” Mr. Pradeepkumar said.