Work on Beypore Marina to begin on January 5

Kozhikode

03 January 2021 02:01 IST

The ₹5.9-crore project will be completed in nine months

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will open the first phase of construction work of the Beypore Marina tourism project on January 5.

The Tourism Department will spend ₹5.9 crore for the mega project, which involves improving all basic amenities at the popular beach tourism destination.

The construction of a curved designer wall along the coastline for safety and beautification will be one of the major undertakings in the first phase. It will be built to house a history museum and a mini shopping mall for craft items.

According to District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) officials, the work is likely to be completed in nine months. The project has been allotted to a leading contracting firm, and they are confident of executing it in time, they said.

“It will be the first phase of the project, though all basic amenities have been included in it. In the next phase, we will have a completely renovated and beautified beach tourism destination,” said DTPC Secretary Beena Madhusoodanan. She added that it would be one of the major undertakings in the district in 2021.

The first phase also includes tiled pavements, stone benches, and better comfort stations. Suggestions given by people’s representatives and local tourism stakeholders have also been taken into account.

For the second phase, there are proposals to develop Beypore into a tourism circuit linking all nearby tourist attractions. According to officials, facilities to watch dhow making will be set up. Besides, there will be outlets selling craft items made by local craftsmen.

Considering the historical significance of Beypore, traders have been demanding a tourism vessel service connecting Beypore with international destinations. A maritime academy and a history museum have also been proposed for consideration.