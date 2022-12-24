Work in full swing for a green State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode

December 24, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

From bouquets made of paper flowers to enforcement of the green protocol, preparations are in full swing for the five-day State School Arts Festival scheduled to be held here from January 3.

Work on the main venue at Vikram Maidan at West Hill has begun with the Territorial Army authorities handing over the premises to the organising committee on December 24. The organisers claim that over 10,000 viewers can watch the performances here. Huge pandals are coming up, and TV screens too will be installed.

Green protocol

As many as 1,000 volunteers will be deployed across the 24 venues to enforce the green protocol that aims at a ‘zero-waste’ arts festival. They are chosen from high schools and higher secondary schools in and around Kozhikode city. The volunteers will be trained by the Suchitwa Mission and the Haritha Keralam Mission. These students will guide viewers on segregation of waste and its disposal in designated bins placed near the venues. “We are planning to completely avoid plastic bottles and flex boards. Paper bouquets and books will be presented to guests as gifts,” K.K. Sreejesh Kumar, functionary of the sub-committee on green protocol, told The Hindu on Saturday.

The sources said 80 such bouquets, including 10 big ones, would be presented to guests during the inaugural and valedictory events. As many as 300 flowers were used to make them. These bouquets were made by 42 work education teachers from across the State. They were less expensive than normal flowers, the sources added.

The volunteers will take out a procession from St. Michael’s Girls High School on January 2 to spread the message of a “green festival” and clean the Vikram Maidan ground.