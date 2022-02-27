Work begins for support dam at Peruvannamuzhi

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine on Sunday inaugurated work for a support dam at Peruvannamuzhi. The project is part of safety measures to protect the main dam and promote tourism. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, Perambra block panchayat president N.P. Babu, Chakkittappara panchayat president K. Sunil, and vice president Chippi Manoj were present.