Work at police stations back to normal

Kozhikode

19 December 2020 00:20 IST

For cops, it has been months of strenuous shifts and additional duties

After months of battling the COVID-19 crisis, police stations in Kozhikode city and rural limits now have adequate strength to manage daily law and order responsibilities. The situation has returned to normalcy after several months of strenuous shifts, work re-arrangement and unexpected additional duties in neighbouring stations for the police officers.

The number of police officers in quarantine is also less now with improved vigil in the sector. It also helped in the peaceful conduct of the local body elections. The majority of rural and city stations now function with the support of their own personnel, without having to depend on officers from other stations. There are no restrictions at present for visiting police stations and filing petitions.

A station house officer from the city said the biggest challenge during the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak was the stringent enforcement of regulations and curbing violations of the physical distancing protocol, which often triggered protests from many corners.

A civil police officer from Vadakara said there were many occasions when police officers sacrificed leaves and important family functions to be on duty in the absence of their colleagues who had contracted the virus. It was a challenging time as many of them had to do field-level duties, including crowd control and safe management of protesters, amid staff shortage, he added.

According to the Kerala Police Association functionaries, the exemption from field-level duties for senior officers above 50 years of age also helped in managing the situation. Higher officials were also considerate in their approach towards subordinates suffering from serious lifestyle diseases, they said.