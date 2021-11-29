Women’s Protection Office launches awareness campaign

Kozhikode

The District Women’s Protection Office is organising a two-week-long awareness campaign as a a step towards checking attacks against women, domestic violence and dowry related incidents in the district.

The campaign aims at reaching out to different sections of society through people’s representatives, government officials, trade union activists, service organisations, doctors, health workers, voluntary organisations and welfare agencies.

As part of the campaign, the Department of Women and Child Development organised an awareness workshop for trade union activists and the public on Monday. Deputy Collector (Revenue Recovery) Shamin Sebastian, who inaugurated the workshop, stressed the need for public awareness to put an end to attacks against women which is on the rise these days.

District Women and Children Development Officer Abdul Bari U. presided over the event. Assistant Labour Officer V. Dinesh and Women Protection Officer A.K. Lindsy were present. C.K. Zeenath, advocate, spoke about the laws for protecton of women and their importance.