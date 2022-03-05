Women’s parliament in Kozhikode on Sunday

Over 500 persons to attend the event

As part of the International Women’s Day observance, the Kerala Women’s Commission will host a women’s parliament at Tagore Centenary Hall here on Sunday. Over 500 women who have excelled in various fields will attend the event. Health Minister Veena George will open the programme. Photo exhibition, group discussions and distribution of various awards are part of the event, says a press release.