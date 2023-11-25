ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s panel to hold seminar

November 25, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission in association with the Kozhikode district panchayat is organising a seminar on ‘Women and environmental issues’ at the Kozhikode Town Hall on November 30. Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi will open the seminar at 10 a.m. District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi will preside over the event, while Mayor Beena Philip will be the chief guest. Noted writer and social scientist C.S. Chandrika will speak on ‘Environmental protection: Gender status from development point of view’. Research Officer from the Women’s Commission A.R. Archana will speak on ‘Natural Disasters: Feminist approach’.

