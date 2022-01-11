Women’s organisations not bold enough to demand their share: Sathidevi

KOZHIKODE

11 January 2022 21:41 IST

Self-defence training launched under Samagra Shiksha Kerala

Even 75 years after the country gained Independence, women’s organisations in India have not become bold enough to demand their 50% share in politics as in everything else, Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi has said.

Launching a self-defence training programme for girl students in Kozhikode district under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) here on Tuesday, she said various organisations were still begging for the 30% reservation of seats in elections for women and had not progressed to demand it.

“We are still living in a society where mothers feel it is their duty to prepare their daughters for the kitchens in another household,” she said. “The girls in our households are made to believe that they are to be dependent and submissive while the boys are encouraged to be dominant. This situation should change,” said Ms. Sathidevi, while pointing to the need for improving self-esteem, confidence and determination of women.

“The SSK is planning not just to train them physically, but also to improve their confidence to face difficult situations,” she said, appreciating the girl from Kozhikode who recently handed over an eve-teaser to the police.

Ms. Sathidevi said she hoped that the new generation would change the perspective that women needed to suffer everything in silence and pointed out that the changes in Kerala society over the last half a century did not happen overnight, but were the results of deliberate efforts from various quarters. ”We need democracy even inside houses. Children should be allowed to voice their opinions on important matters that concern them,” she added.

SSK District Coordinator A.K. Abdul Hakeem said the project, launched at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu, was to be implemented in every government school in the district for girls of Classes 7 to 12. They will be trained in martial art forms such as karate, Kalaripayattu and Kung Fu besides swimming and aerobics.

School Principal K. Babu, Headmaster Jayakrishnan M., and SSK District Programme Officers Sajeesh Narayanan, Waseef V. and Sheeba V.T. were present. Ms. Sathidevi also interacted with the students who were to undergo the training.