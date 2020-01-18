Women’s film festival in Kozhikode from Tuesday

The second Women’s International Film Festival organised by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy in association with the Film Societies Federation and the Kozhikode Corporation will begin at Tagore Centenary Hall in the city on January 21. Twenty-nine films by women directors or those with women-centric themes from across the world will be screened during the five-day festival.

The festival has been divided into three categories — contemporary foreign cinema, contemporary Indian cinema and contemporary Malayalam Cinema. Some of the films were screened at the last edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Camille from France and Central African Republic, God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija from Macedonia and Belgium, Hava, Maryam, Ayesha from Afghanistan, Our mothers from Guatemala, Papicha from Algeria and Qatar, and A Moon for My Father from the UK and Iran are some of the films to be screened in the foreign cinema category.

Lihaaf by Rahat Kazmi, Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis by Anamika Haksar, Mukherjee Dar Bou by Pritha Chakraborty, Unlimited Girls by Paromita Vohra, and Kamlabai by Reena Mohan are some of the Indian films expected. Sword of Liberty by Shiny Jacob and Benjamin, Richter Scale 7.6 by Jeeva K.J. and Stand Up by Vidhu Vincent are the Malayalam films shortlisted so far.

Festival coordinator K.J. Thomas said more films might find place in the list in the coming days.