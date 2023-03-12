ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Day observed at NITC

March 12, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Several competitions including a digital poster design, elocution held

The Hindu Bureau

The International Women’s Day was observed with a variety of programmes spread over four days at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC).

The programmes organised under the aegis of Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWSE) included a Campus Walkathon flagged off by Director of NITC Prasad Krishna and Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi on March 7 and the research festival Constellate ‘23, with the topic ‘Women in STEAM’ on March 8. Several competitions including a digital poster design and an elocution were also held.

Rajalakshmi Menon, Director, Centre for Airborne Systems, Defence Research and Development Organisation formally inaugurated the Centre for Women’s Welfare and Social Empowerment at NITC on March 10. Lt. Cdr. Kulbir Kaur also launched the website of CWSE at the women achievers’ convention.

Women employees who have been in service for more than 25 years at NITC were honoured at the event. Students also held a brief discussion on the subject of ‘Embracing Equity: Challenges and Experiences’. Awards were given out to the winners of various events arranged as part of Women’s Day.

