Women’s Commission to hold sector-wise adalats in all districts

Panel plans to reach out to women working in tele-series sector, home nurses, plantation workers, lottery sellers, and fisherwomen

August 23, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission plans to conduct separate public adalats in each district to understand issues facing women working in various sectors.

Speaking on the sidelines of the district-level adalat on Wednesday, panel Chairperson P. Sathidevi said that the commission planned to reach out to women working in the tele-series sector, home nurses, plantation workers, lottery sellers, and fisherwomen. The idea is to identify problems in each sector and bring them before the State government.

Accordingly, an adalat for women working at unaided schools will be held in Kozhikode in September.

As many as 47 complaints were heard at the adalat on Wednesday of which 18 were resolved. Police report was sought on three complaints, while 24 complaints were postponed to be heard at the next adalat. One case was forwarded to the vigilance committee, while another was handed over to the District Legal Services Authority.

