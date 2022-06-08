Women’s commission settles 35 cases at its sitting in Kozhikode
The Kerala Women’s Commission settled 35 cases at its sitting in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Two complaints were forwarded to the police for a report, while one was set aside for a full bench sitting. Of the total 97 complaints considered, 59 were postponed, as the parties concerned did not turn up for the hearing. Commission Chairperson P. Sathi Devi and Director Shaji Sugunan were present for the hearing at the collectorate conference hall.
