Women’s commission calls for vigil on POCSO cases

The State Women’s Commission has called for increased vigilance of society in connection with the victims of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) cases and providing them the necessary support.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commission’s monthly adalat in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Commission member M.S.Thara shed light on three cases in which the mothers of victims have approached the commission seeking support. They were from Thamarasseri and claimed that they had a huge pressure on them from friends and relatives to withdraw the complaints. Incidentally, it is either the father or stepfather who are the culprits in all three cases.

“These mothers are in a helpless situation. They are being forced by close relatives, even their own parents, to withdraw the complaints against their husbands, who have allegedly sexually assaulted their children,” Ms. Thara said.

In one case, the mother is working abroad while her daughter from a previous marriage and two sons from the present marriage are left in the care of her husband. The daughter waited for two years for her mother to return, in order to talk about the assault she faced. Her siblings too supported her and admitted that they too have been assaulted. While the woman stood firm on her complaint, her own mother and sister refused to accommodate her in their home.

“They have been forcing this mother to withdraw the complaint on grounds that it would adversely affect the future of the victimised girl who is now 14 years old. They do not understand that if the culprit is not punished, it would affect her future more,” Ms.Thara added.

Commission member E.M. Radha noted that the culprits in these cases are mostly under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. “Our society is becoming a heap of men with distorted mindset,” she said adding that the police should be alert in these kind of cases, while women who work abroad should keep better track of their families back home.

Ms. Thara appreciated the supportive role played by the police in Thamarasseri, which one of the complainants said had kept her alive so far.