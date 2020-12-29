Kozhikode

Women’s Commission adalat

The Kerala State Women’s Commission will hold an adalat at the Kozhikode Town Hall here on Wednesday and Thursday.

The adalat will be held complying with the COVID-19 protocol at the venue from 10.30 a.m. on both days, a press release said here on Monday.

Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 1:17:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/womens-commission-adalat/article33440909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY