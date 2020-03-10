Women’s Cell to probe 10 sexual assault cases

KOZHIKODE

10 March 2020 00:16 IST

Role of women police officers in independent investigations to be enhanced

On the latest directive from the State Police Chief (SPC), the Women’s Cell of the Kozhikode City Police has taken up investigation into 10 major criminal cases, including four rape charges and four sexual assault of children, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The cases were handed over to the Women’s Cell recently as part of efforts to enhance women officers’ participation in independent investigations into crimes against women. Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued a verdict directing SPCs to facilitate it.

Additional women police personnel from various stations too have been asked to join the cell to support investigations following a directive from District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George. If required, statements of sexual assault victims will be recorded again by the cell.

“Within a few weeks, we will be able to submit charge-sheets in all the four POCSO cases handed over to us. There are a lot of procedural requirements to be completed in sexual assault cases, which usually affect quick submission of charge-sheets. Here, we will try to meet such requirements fast to ensure speedy trial,” said K.M. Leela, Circle Inspector, Kozhikode Women’s Cell. She also said that the charge-sheets in all the other six cases would be submitted at the earliest.

Of the 10 cases, two were registered under Section 498 (Punishment for enticing or taking away or detaining a married woman with criminal intent) of the Indian Penal Code. Though several such cases had already been reported within the limits of various city and rural police stations, two serious cases chosen by the District Police Chief were handed over to the Women’s Cell.

Ms. Leela said the cell was not actively involved in independent investigations into sexual assault cases as it mostly focused on welfare, counselling and rehabilitation activities for needy women under various government schemes. “We hope that the direct involvement of women officers in probing such serious cases, apart from field-level intervention programmes, will help many hapless women victims,” she added.