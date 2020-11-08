Women to lead 4 major local bodies in Kozhikode

08 November 2020 00:16 IST

District witnessed emergence of women leadership in panchayat and urban bodies in 2010

Women will lead four major local bodies in Kozhikode district after the upcoming local body polls. The Kozhikode District Panchayat, Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, Vadakara and Koyilandy municipalities will have women chairpersons this time.

The district had witnessed emergence of women leadership in local bodies in 2010. A woman at the helm was an alien concept for the district panchayat and the two municipalities before the passage of 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution in 1993, which provided 33 per cent quota for women in panchyati raj institutions and urban local bodies. However, the Kozhikode Corporation, the oldest corporation in the State, had a woman as Mayor much before the reservation came into place. So far, three women have been in the position — Haimavathi Thayat, M.M. Padmavathi and A.K. Premajam.

M.K. Nalini, who was in power from 2000 to 2005, was the first woman chairperson of the Kozhikode District Panchayat. Her successor Kanathil Jameela (2010-2015) had made quite a mark as an administrator with her innovative projects.

Advertising

Advertising

Vadakara and Koyilandy were the only municipalities in Kozhikode district for a long time before the recent addition of Ramanattukara, Feroke, Payyoli, Mukkam and Koduvally. Incidentally, Ramanattukara is the only new municipality to have its top position reserved for women this time, besides the older ones.

V. Thankamani, who came into power in 2000, was the first woman chairperson of the Vadakara Municipality. After the gap of a term, she was followed by Ranjini.P.P, who assumed power in 2010.

Koyilandy was quick to vote a woman to its helm soon after it assumed the status of a municipality in 1994. M.P. Shalini came to power in 1995. However, there was a gap of two terms before another woman, K. Shantha, came to power in 2010.

This time, political parties have launched a talent hunt to find fresh and able candidates to lead the major local bodies in the district.