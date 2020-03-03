‘Women need mental, financial strength’

Kozhikode

03 March 2020 01:01 IST

Time for women to explore new areas of entrepreneurship, says Mayor

Women empowerment is not about gaining physical strength but mental and financial strength, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran has said.

“What is more important than women coming into positions of power is their being capable enough to execute that power. Else, they will earn a bad name,” Mr. Raveendran said. He was opening Sadhairyam Munnottu, a seminar organised by the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Kozhikode on Monday.

The Mayor commented that the age-old notion that kitchens were the sole responsibility of women was slowly changing, at least in urban areas, but there was no letup in atrocities against women.

The government has constraints, and, therefore, other organisations should step in to prevent atrocities, he said, appreciating residents’ associations for setting up cameras that not only gave women a sense of security but also helped the police in investigating cases.

Mr. Raveendran said pointed out that several women were caught up in their comfort zone and are reluctant to come out of it. “Women should explore new areas of entrepreneurship and exploit the services of the KSWDC well,” he added.

KSWDC Director K.P. Sumathi presided over the seminar. As many as 10 women were granted the corporation’s self-employment loans on the occasion. KSWDC Director Madhavi Amma urged those who received loans to spend them judiciously and responsibly.

Pennoruthi, a short film jointly produced by the Legal Services Authority and the KSWDC and Vimochanathinte Pattukar, a docu-fiction directed by Vidhu Vincent were screened on the occasion.

Several women took part in a ‘night walk’ flagged off by the Mayor.