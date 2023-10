October 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Seven women labourers who were working at a field under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme sustained injuries in a lightning strike at Edacheri near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Monday. None of them sustained grave injuries in the incident. The workers were admitted to Nadapuram and Vadakara government hospitals. It was a group of teachers from a school at Edachery who came to the help of the injured women and took them to the hospital.

